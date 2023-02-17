Stadium ready for World Cup

Forsyth Barr Stadium has doubled the size of its replay screens and improved its changing spaces in preparation for the Fifa Women’s World Cup.

Dunedin Venues Management Ltd chief executive Terry Davies said the two new replay screens were 90sqm, compared with the past screens which were 45sqm.

The image would also be sharper, he said.

The scoreboard had been upgraded with new LEDs and all of the background electronics had been redone, which would improve the overall experience.

The new screens were modular and could easily be rearranged around the stadium to ensure they were in the best place for each event.

The flexibility allowed the stadium to try out different set-ups.

It would be a great improvement and a benefit to spectators.

It had also developed gender-neutral changing spaces for players and officials, as a step up from the ‘‘old rugby and footy’’ rooms it used to have.

It was a complete rework, with 50 new lockers, carpeted spaces, new showers and more.

The improvements not only ensured it was fit for the World Cup but also for future stadium events, he said.

The World Cup starts in July and will take place across Australia and New Zealand

A public tour of the facilities will be held on February 23.