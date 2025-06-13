Sunshine set to make a return soon, but temperatures still low

A ute is driven through pooling water in a trouble spot in Anzac Ave following persistent rain yesterday. PHOTO: STEPHEN JAQUIERY

Had enough of all the wet weather of late?

The good news is, lots of sunshine is on the horizon.

MetService is forecasting cool, but sunny weather for much of Otago and Southland this weekend — and for most of next week.

MetService meteorologist Lewis Ferris said a heavy rain watch was issued for parts of North Otago yesterday, and some of that rain would linger in central and northern parts of Otago today.

"But towards the end of the day, that looks like that clears away.

"Going into the weekend, it’s looking pretty fine."

A thin ridge of high pressure would bring more settled weather around the South Island at the weekend, which looked set to continue into the middle of next week.

Coastal communities such as Dunedin, Oamaru and Invercargill would barely reach double-digit highs during the day, but inland areas — Alexandra, Wanaka, Gore and Te Anau — would have single-digit highs, and lows down to -4°C during the week.

"Parts of Central Otago will be firmly in the single digits, with frosts through the weekend.

Stormwater bubbles up through a drain cover in North Rd yesterday. It was one of about a dozen instances of surface ponding around Dunedin, which were quickly responded to by council contractors. PHOTO: GERARD O’BRIEN

"It will be a little bit warmer out around Dunedin ... but it will only reach around that 10°C mark."

The possibility of frosts and black ice was very high, Mr Ferris said.

"At this time of year, daylight is very weak.

"And as that rain clears away to the north, we will have some cool air actually pushing that rain north.

"The winds are not going to be overly strong, but it’s kind of ushering in that cold air.

"Then over the weekend there’s no real chance to warm up.

"So people should be wary of black ice and frosty weather.

"The mornings will be the time to just take a little bit more care."

On the upside, it would be ideal weather for skiing and snowboarding.

"It actually looks like some quite prime bluebird-type days up the skifields this weekend.

"We’ve just had some snow and it doesn’t look windy."

