Suspicious fires that damaged flat, tree, believed to be linked

Two suspicious fires, including one that damaged a Dunedin flat, are believed to be linked.

Firefighters werecalled to Glen Rd, Mornington about 3pm yesterday, after smoke was seen pouring from a unit in a block of flats.

Nobody was inside the flat at the time.

Shortly after, they were called to a tree fire in nearby Montpellier Lane.

A man who raised the alarm about the Glen Rd blaze said he saw smoke and flames coming from the flat when he looked out the window of his flat on the other side of the road.

He called firefighters and ran across the road to alert residents of the other units in the block of flats.

Firefighters were called toafire in a flat in Glen Rd, Mornington yesterday. PHOTOS: GREGOR RICHARDSON

He could feel the heat from the flames on his arms as he passed by, he said.

A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesman said both the house fire and the tree fire were being treated as suspicious, and linked.

A police spokeswoman confirmed police were at the scene yesterday afternoon and following lines of inquiry.