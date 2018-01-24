Home in family for century falls

Last week Janice Pont watched her old Mosgiel home - which had been in her family for nigh on 100 years - crumble to the ground.

The High St house was pulled down to make way for a new home.

Mrs Pont's grandmother, Eunice Feather, bought the house in 1918 shortly after it was built.

Mrs Pont said, along with her grandmother, her great-grandmother, parents and she had all lived in the house at different times.

A group of family members gathered to watch the house tumble, including two grandchildren from out of town who were visiting Dunedin for the school holidays.

''It was lovely to have the grandchildren here.''

It only took 55 minutes for the house to come down, she said.

''It was amazing.

''Because it was wooden, the whole house was shaking.

''It was like a horror movie.

''You saw the dust coming down and the chimneys were coming down and there was wood coming down.''

She was the last owner of the home, which had been a rented out in recent years and was getting run down and past the point of fixing.

''We had maintained it over the years ... but it was getting past the point of spending any money on it.''

She had plenty of fond memories of the house, especially of the fruit trees, she said.

-By Jessica Wilson