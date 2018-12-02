Mosgiel bridge barrier broken

A damaged barrier on a section of Quarry Road Bridge in Mosgiel on Tuesday.PHOTO: SHAWN MCAVINUE

The repair of a damaged barrier on a Mosgiel bridge is imminent, a representative for the NZ Transport Agency says.

A police spokeswoman said a truck crashed and was "partially hanging over the edge of the overbridge on Quarry Rd, above State Highway 1'' about 8pm on November 19.

The driver of the truck was not injured, she said.

NZTA maintenance contract manager Nick Rodger said a local engineering firm was fabricating a replacement for the damaged barrier.

On Tuesday, he told the Taieri Times the barrier was likely to "take a week or two'' to be made and installed.

The agency's highways maintenance team had made the site safe but as an interim precautionary measure, a gate was being installed across the end of the damaged railing this week.

SHAWN.MCAVINUE @thestar.co.nz