Partnership at work for wetlands day

The new partnership between Sinclair Wetlands/Te Nohoaka o Tukiauau and Pan Pac Forest Products' Milburn sawmill will be highlighted for World Wetlands Day early next month.

Sinclair wetlands co-ordinator Glen Riley said the organisation recently formed a partnership with the mill, providing volunteer support with tree planting in exchange for funding support for the wetland.

In June, 2017, Japanese-owned Pan Pac completed a year-long $24million redevelopment of its Milburn sawmill, upgrading its equipment to increase environmental efficiency and doubling its output.

''As part of its resource consent requirements, the Pan Pac Milburn sawmill needs to plant many native trees on their site,'' Mr Riley said.

''These will provide visual benefits, such as screening the plant from the road, as well as increasing habitat for native species,'' he said.

Mr Riley will co-ordinate a public tree planting day at the sawmill site, in Limeworks Rd, Milburn, from 10.30am to 4pm on Saturday, February 3, to mark World Wetlands Day.

Internationally, the day is celebrated annually on February 2.

''As high summer is not a particularly good time to be undertaking major planting actually at the wetland, this project at the mill is ideal,'' Mr Riley said.