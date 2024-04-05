Teenage learner driver crashes trying to avoid checkpoint

Photo: ODT files

A learner driver came out unscathed after crashing into another car when he tried to avoid a police checkpoint in Dunedin.

Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond, of Dunedin, said the 16-year-old driver tried to pull a U-turn at a Kaikorai Valley Road checkpoint at about 10pm last night.

He was not under the influence of alcohol but was issued an infringement notice for breaching learner's license conditions.

There were no injuries, Snr Sgt Bond said.

At the same checkpoint a 38-year-old man recorded a breath alcohol level of 646mcg and was charged with drink driving at about 10pm.

Another 23-year-old driver was pulled over in Anzac Ave at 3.50am this morning and recorded a breath alcohol level of 598mcg.

He was charged with drink driving as well.