Teens caught trying to break into school - police

A group of Dunedin teens spent yesterday evening trying to break into an abandoned school, police say.

Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond, of Dunedin, said police were called to the closed St Josephs school in Bernicia St, Port Chalmers at 7.30pm yesterday.

A member of the public reported three teenagers attempting to break into the abandoned school.

When police arrived, they located two of the youths, one 16-year-old girl and a 15-year-old girl.

Officers drove the two girls home to their parents and Youth Aid will follow up regarding the damage they caused while attempting to break in, Snr Sgt Bond said.

