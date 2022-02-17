Thursday, 17 February 2022

Tension, traffic issues at Victoria Rd testing site

    By Oscar Francis
    A busy Te Kaika drive-through testing station in Victoria Rd today. Photo: Stephen Jaquiery
    Police were called to resolve traffic issues and calm tensions after hundreds of vehicles queued for a Covid-19 test in South Dunedin.

    Testing has ramped up in the city as community cases of the virus are reported.

    A police spokeswoman said officers were called to a ‘‘Covid line related’’ incident at the Te Kaika drive-through testing station in Victoria Rd, St Kilda, about 2.45pm today.

    Buses were having trouble getting past as ‘‘three hundred or so’’ vehicles were queued up.

    The level of traffic had ‘‘raised a few ires,’’ she said.

    Traffic had come to a standstill and was backed up along Victoria Rd to The Mill in Andersons Bay.

    Long lines of cars queued in the heat at the St Kilda site. Photo: Stephen Jaquiery
    Council staff and police were at the scene, she said.

    There were also long lines at the testing centre at the old Pizza Hut site in Malcolm St near the university.

    oscar.francis@odt.co.nz

     

