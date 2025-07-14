Person 'critical' after crash near Maheno

Emergency services at the scene this morning. PHOTO: NIC DUFF

One person has been critically hurt after a collision near a North Otago cemetery.

Police were called just after 10am today to reports of a crash involving a car and motorcycle, a spokesperson said.

A helicopter, two fire appliances, an ambulance and police car were sent to the scene in Curry Rd near Maheno Cemetery.

One patient has been airlifted to Dunedin Hospital by helicopter in critical condition, a Hato Hone St John spokesperson said.