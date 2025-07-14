Person 'critical' after crash near Maheno

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
One person has been critically hurt after a collision near a North Otago cemetery.
Police were called just after 10am today to reports of a crash involving a car and motorcycle, a spokesperson said.
A helicopter, two fire appliances, an ambulance and police car were sent to the scene in Curry Rd near Maheno Cemetery.
One patient has been airlifted to Dunedin Hospital by helicopter in critical condition, a Hato Hone St John spokesperson said.