Safety fears over lack of harbour lighting

A nice sight in daytime but with no power poles for lighting, there’s no sight at all at night. PHOTO: ANDREW ASHTON

After two years in the dark, moves are being made to address the safety concerns of boaties and people using Oamaru Harbour at night.

A 2023 assessment, undertaken as part of the Holmes Wharf Refurbishment project, identified that the overhead power lines, poles and streetlights around the harbour had failed.

Consequently, and in view of the public safety risk, the pre-1960 poles were removed and the power disconnected. The height of some of the poles was reduced to be repurposed as bollards along the northern side.

Two years later, a report to Waitaki District Council’s (WDC) harbour area sub-committee says there are now three options to restore lighting.

"Network Waitaki has assessed overhead power as an option and have indicated underground power would be the preferred option moving forward. A shared trench system for multiple services would provide best value for money and flexibility of use in the future.

"The current situation at Holmes Wharf is undesirable, in that commercial fishermen and boat owners operate without light when tying up or unloading. Without sufficient area lighting, there is also a greater risk to both the public using the wharf and waterborne traffic."

Otago Regional Council’s (ORC) Harbourmaster had already raised safety concerns regarding the lack of area lighting.

Harbourmaster Steve Rushbrook said, while he had no issues personally as the navigational lights at the harbour entrance were working, he had had two discussions around the high-level flood light on the end of the wharf.

"It has been there a long time and, when functional, it helps show the rocks at the end of the wharf during the hours of darkness. To the best of my knowledge, it has been a good aid when entering and departing Oamaru Harbour, as the channel is all to one side at this location.

"The rest of the wharf is in darkness with no current lighting. While this is not an ORC area, I have spoken with WDC to identify this issue."

People exercising and jogging around the harbour area, particularly the Sumpter Wharf side, in the evenings said they had also raised safety concerns due to being in darkness.

The new WDC report said a resource consent was approved last September and would remain in place for five years to allow for entrenching of the power supply for staged delivery of electrical and utility services via underground ducting, in partnership with Network Waitaki.

Doing so would resolve the health and safety concerns, but the report points out replacement lighting was not part of the original refurbishment project and there is no funding set aside in the council’s 2025-34 Long-term Plan for such works.

Works are estimated to cost between $213,000 to just install a high-voltage power supply and street lighting and up to $428,000 to also provide reticulated power to harbour berths and install services at Holmes Wharf sheds.

The harbour sub-committee will discuss the report on Tuesday.

andrew.ashton@odt.co.nz