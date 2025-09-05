Highway reopens after serious crash

The car and motorcycle involved in the crash. Photo: Gerard O'Brien

State Highway 1 south of Dunedin has reopened after a serious crash between a motorcycle and a car in which one person is believed to have died.

NZ Transport Agency Waka Kotahi said the highway between Riccarton Road East and State Highway 86 opened again about 11.20pm last night.

This followed the completion of police investigations at the site,

One person sustained serious injuries and the Otago Daily Times understands another person died in the crash.

Emergency services at the scene of the crash. Photo: Gerard O'Brien

A witness at the scene described seeing a large motorcycle on its side in the middle of the road and a tarpaulin nearby.

A four-door sedan appeared to have crashed through a fence and into a ditch.

An occupant of the car was being treated at the scene.

