Time for Taimex building to shine

PHOTO: GERARD O’BRIEN

Scaffolding has been removed from the facade of the Taimex building in Queens Gardens, Dunedin.

A consent issued by the Dunedin City Council said four new windows would be installed to allow more natural light into the building as part of the redevelopment of apartments on the building’s first floor.

Built in 1875, it is a category 2 Heritage New Zealand-listed building.

It is owned by Danmont Motels Ltd, whose directors are Michael van Aart and Tony Sycamore.

Plans included in the consent show four apartments across the first and second floors, and a restaurant on the ground floor.

Mr van Aart and Mr Sycamore did not respond to questions about the development.

This year, the Dunedin City Council granted $30,000 for the restoration of the building exterior through its heritage projects fund.