Tuesday, 30 November 2021

Time for Taimex building to shine

    1. News
    2. Dunedin

    PHOTO: GERARD O’BRIEN
    PHOTO: GERARD O’BRIEN
    Scaffolding has been removed from the facade of the Taimex building in Queens Gardens, Dunedin.

    A consent issued by the Dunedin City Council said four new windows would be installed to allow more natural light into the building as part of the redevelopment of apartments on the building’s first floor.

    Built in 1875, it is a category 2 Heritage New Zealand-listed building.

    It is owned by Danmont Motels Ltd, whose directors are Michael van Aart and Tony Sycamore.

    Plans included in the consent show four apartments across the first and second floors, and a restaurant on the ground floor.

    Mr van Aart and Mr Sycamore did not respond to questions about the development.

    This year, the Dunedin City Council granted $30,000 for the restoration of the building exterior through its heritage projects fund. 

    Comment now

    Add a Comment

     

    drivesouth-pow-classic-2.png

    Our journalists are your neighbours

    We are the South's eyes and ears in crucial council meetings, at court hearings, on the sidelines of sporting events and on the frontline of breaking news.

    As our region faces uncharted waters in the wake of a global pandemic, Otago Daily Times continues to bring you local stories that matter.

    We employ local journalists and photographers to tell your stories, as other outlets cut local coverage in favour of stories told out of Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch.

    You can help us continue to bring you local news you can trust by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter