Invercargill losing long-serving councillors

Councillors Lesley Soper and Peter Kett are finishing up in October after a combined 10 terms of service. Photos: supplied

Invercargill will lose the services of two long-serving councillors following the October election.

Peter Kett and Lesley Soper have ruled out returning to the table after serving seven terms and three terms, respectively.

Their decisions come at a time when the majority of current councillors are putting their hands up for another stint.

Kett made up his mind three years ago that this would be his last and said that would not change.

“I’d always go out in person and talk to the people that called me, so I’ll miss all that.

“I’ll miss most of the councillors,” he added with a laugh.

It had been a difficult 2024 for the councillor, who faced both the death of his wife and numerous health difficulties.

Multiple knee operations late last year and two heart attacks under anaesthetic forced him to step aside from council duties while he recovered.

Despite the setbacks, he was now feeling “bloody good” and was sad to be leaving.

“With all my health issues since October, it’s a wise decision."

Soper's nine years at council ends a long political career.

She spent time on the district health board and had two stints in Parliament as a Labour MP - first in 2005 and again from 2007 to 2008.

Soper said she made the decision to finish up at council “some time ago” and wanted to leave with dignity.

“Very early in my career I discovered you can help individuals - but if you want to make really lasting changes for large groups of the population, then get involved where the power actually is."

Her highlights on council included fighting to keep the children’s library in its current location, the council's credit rating, and supporting the appointment of mana whenua representatives.

Mayor Nobby Clark's recent use of his casting vote to not update council's procurement policy in support of Palestine was a lowlight for the councillor.

“It was a definite low point. It was a very straightforward, principled decision for council to make.”

Soper said she would likely do more travel with husband David once she had finished up.

Who is standing again?

Invercargill will be in for a new mayor with Nobby Clark repeatedly ruling out the possibility of a second term.

The mayoral race includes four current councillors: Tom Campbell, Alex Crackett, Ria Bond and Ian Pottinger.

Deputy mayor Campbell is all-in with his bid having ruled out running for council, while Crackett is also leaning in that direction while keeping her options open. She recently quit her job to focus on her campaign.

Town crier Lynley McKerrow and TikTok enthusiast Tom Morton are also throwing their hats in the ring for mayoralty.

Other councillors standing again include Grant Dermody, Trish Boyle, Steve Broad, Barry Stewart and Darren Ludlow.

Allan Arnold could not be reached for comment.

Nominations officially opened on Friday and candidates have until August 1 to put their name forward.

Voting documents will be sent out in September ahead of election day on October 11.

