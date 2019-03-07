Thursday, 7 March 2019

Toe nearly severed in Port Chalmers 'rail incident'

    By Mike Houlahan
    A man's toe was nearly severed after his leg was caught in the coupling between a locomotive and a wagon at Port Chalmers this evening.

    The man sustained serious leg and ankle injuries in the "rail incident", which occurred just before 6.30pm.

     

    Stuff reports the victim was a 36-year-old man.

    The man was initially treated by Fire and Emergency New Zealand staff before being transferred to Dunedin Hospital by St John.

