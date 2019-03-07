Toe nearly severed in Port Chalmers 'rail incident'

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
A man's toe was nearly severed after his leg was caught in the coupling between a locomotive and a wagon at Port Chalmers this evening.
The man sustained serious leg and ankle injuries in the "rail incident", which occurred just before 6.30pm.
Stuff reports the victim was a 36-year-old man.
The man was initially treated by Fire and Emergency New Zealand staff before being transferred to Dunedin Hospital by St John.