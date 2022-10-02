Two pulled to shore after falling out of rowing scull

Rowers making their was back to shore with two women clinging to the back of the boat. Photo: Gregor Richardson

Two women were pulled to shore after coming out of their rowing scull in Otago Harbour this morning.

Emergency services attended the incident after all four women came out of the boat near the Andersons Bay causeway at about 8.40am.

Two of the rowers managed to right the scull and make their way to awaiting emergency services with two women in the water clinging to the scull.

An ODT photographer estimates the two women had been in the cold water for at least 25 minutes.

A police spokeswoman said the women did not need to go to hospital and returned to their rowing club "for a hot shower".