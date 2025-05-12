Mum calls police after son damages home

Photo: Getty Images

If you were not impressed with your Mother’s Day gift this year, spare a thought for this mum.

She had to call Dunedin Police to her Mayfield Ave property, in Wakari, when her 32-year-old son started damaging her house.

Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond, of Dunedin, said police arrived about 2.10pm on Saturday, to find the man ripping a paling off the front fence, which he then threw at police, hitting an officer in the shoulder.

‘‘He was also spitting on police, he threw an object at a police car, and was threatening to kill attending police staff.’’

Snr Sgt Bond said the man was arrested, and charges included threatening behaviour likely to cause violence, disorderly behaviour likely to cause violence, assaulting police, wilful damage and threatening to kill.

He is due to appear in the Dunedin District Court.

john.lewis@odt.co.nz