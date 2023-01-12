Two seriously injured in Wakari crash

Firefighters helped free two seriously injured people trapped in a car after it crashed into a power pole in Wakari, Dunedin.

A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokeswoman said crews from Willowbank and Roslyn stations attended crash at the corner of Helensburgh and Taieri Rds crash, which they were called to about 8am.

A car had crashed into a power pole and two people were trapped inside.

A Hato Hone St John spokeswoman said a rapid response unit and an ambulance attended.

Emergency services work to free two people trapped in a car after it crashed into a pole at the corner of Helensburgh and Taieri Rds. Photo: Stephen Jaquiery

Two patients were taken to Dunedin Hospital in a serious condition.

A police spokesman said the passengers had been extricated by about 9am.

Aurora had been notified.

