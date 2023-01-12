Two seriously injured in Wakari crash

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
Firefighters helped free two seriously injured people trapped in a car after it crashed into a power pole in Wakari, Dunedin.
A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokeswoman said crews from Willowbank and Roslyn stations attended crash at the corner of Helensburgh and Taieri Rds crash, which they were called to about 8am.
A car had crashed into a power pole and two people were trapped inside.
A Hato Hone St John spokeswoman said a rapid response unit and an ambulance attended.
Two patients were taken to Dunedin Hospital in a serious condition.
A police spokesman said the passengers had been extricated by about 9am.
Aurora had been notified.