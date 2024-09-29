Two-vehicle crash in Portobello Rd

PHOTO GREGOR RICHARDSON

Emergency services were called to a two-vehicle crash in Dunedin just after noon today.

A spokeswoman for police said they were alerted to the incident in Portobello Rd at 12.05pm.

There were no injuries.

The road between Doon St and Marne St was partially blocked for a time as one car wound up on its side.

A spokesman for Fire and Emergency NZ said crews from St Kilda and Willowbank attended for about half an hour to assist police and St John.