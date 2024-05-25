In unison . . .

PHOTO: PETER MCINTOSH

The New Zealand Sweet Adelines harmonise as they perform an a capella massed sing in the Octagon yesterday evening.

Their harmonising was a prelude to this weekend’s competition in the town hall, Soaring Sounds, where about 400 Sweet Adelines from across New Zealand will perform songs like Rhiannon by Fleetwood Mac and Don't Dream It’s Over by Crowded House in quartets and choruses.

Soaring Sounds began on Thursday and would continue throughout the weekend until tomorrow afternoon. The event will conclude with some education classes in the Dunedin Public Art Gallery.