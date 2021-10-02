Vandervis supports Covid Freedom Picnic rally

The Freedom Picnic was held in Queens Gardens on Saturday afternoon. PHOTO: GREGOR RICHARDSON

About 100 people have attended a Dunedin rally protesting the severity of Covid-19 lockdown regulations and supporting the right to choose whether or not to receive a vaccine.

The Families Freedom Picnic was held at Queens Gardens at midday today.

It was one of many events taking place nationally, including a protest organised by Destiny Church at the Auckland Domain, with more than 2000 attendees despite alert level 3 restrictions.

Councillor Lee Vandervis says he ‘‘long been concerned about the erosion of freedoms by our central government.’’ Photo: ODT files

Auckland is at the centre of the Delta outbreak and has been in lockdown for about seven weeks at alert levels 4 and 3. The rest of the county is at alert level 2.

Daily case numbers have fluctuated between eight and 45 in recent days, with the total from the outbreak in Auckland standing at 1295 cases today.

At the rally, Dunedin City councillor Lee Vandervis spoke about lockdown regulations, freedom of speech and the pressure to be vaccinated.

He said he had "long been concerned about the erosion of freedoms by our central government."

"As a councillor I have been confronted with severe mental stresses of people too fearful to leave their homes, small business owners whose livelihoods will never recover, and older people sure they will die if Covid comes."

The right to refuse to undergo any medical treatment and the right to freedom of movement had been infringed by the Government’s approach to Covid-19, Cr Vandervis said.

The right to refuse a medical treatment had been limited by new legislation justified by a "nasty uncommon cold" and the claim that vaccination only worked if more than 90% of people had it, he said.

The right to freedom of movement had been temporarily removed by lockdowns and had been "effectively permanently removed for some 30,000 overseas NZ citizens trying to get back to New Zealand."

Cr Vandervis also spoke about the importance of freedom of speech.

Rally-goers did not feel comfortable giving their names, however some were eager to share their message.

A healthcare worker said today's event was not an anti-vaccination protest, but instead celebrated bodily autonomy and freedom.

The social pressure and the "no jab, no job" mentality was "unjust and unfair" to normal citizens trying to "live good honest lives," she said.

The rally was "not radical" and was simply calling for more balance.

Another supporter said people should be able to choose whether or not to receive a vaccine and should not face repercussions.

The Government was adding more and more restrictions with each lockdown, she said.

Another attendee said New Zealanders overseas were being "refused entry to our own home" and should be allowed back into the country without having to navigate a complicated system.

One supporter said the freedom picnic had been great fun and the children present had enjoyed it.

Very few at the rally were wearing masks.

A police spokesman said officers attended the event and people maintained social distancing of two metres.

There were no incidents or arrests.

