Victim in constant fear over threats

A Dunedin woman fuelled by frustration has narrowly avoided jail time after threatening a social worker’s children and damaging a police car.

Susan Lois Dickison (42) appeared in the Dunedin District Court last week on charges of wilful damage, speaking threateningly and criminal harassment.

On July 13, the woman was served with a harassment notice due to her repeated verbal attacks of a pensioner via a messaging platform.

Dickison continued to contact the victim until July 18, causing considerable distress to the victim.

"Your conduct was vengeful, insulting and threatening," Judge Michael Turner said.

Court documents revealed the victim felt "uneasy and unsafe in her own home due to the constant fear" of the defendant.

On November 8, the woman received contact from a social worker who was attempting to locate a missing teenager.

Dickison responded with threats, obscenities and abuse.

She threatened to "f... with her children", "have people watch her house and follow her and her children" and said it "would be a shame if one of my friends just grabbed ya".

Dickison had a "lengthy history of conflict and frustration" with Oranga Tamariki, counsel Brendan Stephenson explained.

While Dickison later claimed she would never hurt the victim or her children, Judge Turner labelled the attack of a "statutory" worker an aggravating factor.

"You are someone who can’t control their emotions, someone who abuses someone carrying out their lawful function ... they need protection from this sort of behaviour," he said.

At about 1am on November 9, police were called to Dickison’s address after receiving a report of two women fighting.

A woman had reportedly entered the home searching for the teenager, with both women claiming to have been assaulted by one another.

Dickison was arrested and was "extremely unco-operative, refusing to assist police".

Upon being handcuffed and placed in the patrol car, she began banging her head against the window before kicking it and causing it to shatter.

Dickison blamed her actions on police.

"It is you. Do not blame others for your actions ... start accepting responsibility for your decisions," Judge Turner said.

"I’m at a loss. Your risk of causing psychological harm is high to above high."

Dickison was sentenced to six months’ community detention, nine months’ supervision and ordered to pay $730 to cover the damage to the police car.

"You should consider yourself extremely lucky you that you are not going to prison today."

Erin Cox, PIJF Court reporter