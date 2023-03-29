Victim 'threatened to headbutt police'

PHOTO: LINDA ROBERTSON

The alleged victim of a Dunedin assault became aggressive and threatened to headbutt officers when police arrived.

Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond, of Dunedin, said officers were called to reports of a man pushing a neighbour in the Glen about 3pm yesterday.

When police arrived the victim become aggressive towards them and threatened to headbutt officers if they came any further.

It appeared one person received minor injuries but they declined an ambulance.

The alleged offender was spoken to later at another address.

The investigation was ongoing, Snr Sgt Bond said.

