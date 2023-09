PHOTO: REUTERS

Dunedin’s Mason Lynch, 11, right, lines up with the All Blacks at Stade de France, in Paris, before the opening match of the Rugby World Cup on Saturday.

Mason Lynch and his dad John. PHOTO: ANGELA JANE PHOTOGRAPHY

Mason was selected as the Land Rovers Defenders of Tomorrow mascot for the cup for his bravery after his mother died of breast cancer when he was 5 and his father’s terminal cancer diagnosis last year.