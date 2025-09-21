Repairs under way for loos wrecked by drunk driver

The Awamoa Park toilets were closed last month after the significant damage. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

Repairs to the Awamoa Park toilet block are under way, three months after they were damaged by a wayward car.

Waitaki District Council was able to reopen two out of the four toilets following the incident, and contractors intend to keep these toilets open and available during the repair work.

"Fencing will be established around the work area for safety and once the fencing is complete, the first task will be the removal of damaged remnants before repairs begin," a council statement said.

"Parts for this work have been sourced from Exeloo, who provided the original toilet block to ensure a like-for-like replacement where possible.

"As the toilets were insured, council has a $5000 excess to pay. However it is in the process of recovering this, making this repair cost-neutral to the ratepayer.

"The two closed cubicles should be restored and open by November."

The contractor has been clearing out all the damaged sections and awaiting for the supply of the replacement building components from the manufacturer.

The toilets were damaged on June 1 when a drink-driver crashed into them, after losing control in Wansbeck St.

The culprit was found guilty of driving with an excess blood-alcohol level and sentenced in the Oamaru District Court, where he was disqualified from driving for 10 months, placed on a zero alcohol licence beyond that date, with supervision for nine months.

He was also ordered to pay $5000 reparation for the damage to the toilets. — Allied Media