Clean sweep for taekwondo students

Whitestone Taekwondo won 12 medals at the Taekwondo Union New Zealand South Island tournament last month. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

Whitestone Taekwondo students competed at the Taekwondo Union New Zealand South Island Taekwondo Tournament held in Christchurch last month.

They collectively won 12 medals — eight gold, three silver and one bronze.

Ricky Koay led the way with three gold medals while Hunter Cotter took home two gold and a silver.

William Fajarado won one gold and two silver medals and Jack Luff won a singular gold medal.

Head Instructor Vanessa Gough also won a gold medal and Toby Kelland won a bronze medal. — Allied Media.