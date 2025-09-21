Clean sweep for taekwondo students

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
Whitestone Taekwondo students competed at the Taekwondo Union New Zealand South Island Taekwondo Tournament held in Christchurch last month.
They collectively won 12 medals — eight gold, three silver and one bronze.
Ricky Koay led the way with three gold medals while Hunter Cotter took home two gold and a silver.
William Fajarado won one gold and two silver medals and Jack Luff won a singular gold medal.
Head Instructor Vanessa Gough also won a gold medal and Toby Kelland won a bronze medal. — Allied Media.