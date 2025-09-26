Crucial game for Old Golds

North Otago co-captain Savenaca Rabaka leads the team out. PHOTOS: YAMMIE MCKENZIE PHOTOGRAPHY

The business end of the season is here for North Otago.

They sit in fifth place on the Heartland Championship ladder with two weeks to go.

A strong finish could return them to the Meads Cup semifinals.

The Old Golds will have their work cut out for them, however, as their final two opponents are atop the standings.

First up is South Canterbury in North Otago’s final round robin home game of the season at the A&P Showgrounds in Oamaru tomorrow.

The last time the Old Golds beat their northern rivals was in 2019.

Coach Luke Herden said the team "really can’t wait" to get stuck in this weekend.

"The boys are playing well.

"We’re in with a shot to make the Meads Cup and climb the ladder still so this is crucial for us.

"If we want to be contenders for the title, we’re going to have to beat the best and we’re playing the two top teams in the next two weeks.

"We’re just going to focus on our game and hopefully we score more points than we concede."

He hoped to see a bumper crowd get in behind the team.

"The boys are excited, we’re all excited and hopefully we get a good crowd and the community come and support us."

It is not just the Heartland squad in action either.

Two games between North Otago year 7 and 8 teams will be played at 10.45am and 11.15am.

Then the North Otago women will take on a touring Australian team at 12.05pm before the Heartland match kicks off at 2.05pm.