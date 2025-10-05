Students experience industry as tourists

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
They visited the Waitaki district for a field trip last month.
During the two-day trip, the tourism students visited different sites of the geopark including Moeraki Boulders, Katiki Point, Oamaru Lookout Point, Oamaru Penguins, Elephant Rocks, Vanished World Centre and Takiroa Maori rock art site.
University of Canterbury senior lecturer Dr Richard Aquino said it was important for the students to experience the tourism industry first hand.
"One of the key principles to deliver sustainable tourism development is to understand collaborations and partnerships of different organisations and individuals within a destination.
"The geopark is doing a great thing in terms of building relationships across different organisations and businesses and more importantly with the iwi."
For a lot of the students, it was their first time in the Waitaki district, he said.
"They totally want to come back again."
Geopark manager Lynley Browne was grateful to everyone who helped out during the two days.