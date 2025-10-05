Artist engages community

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
While in Oamaru, White, in collaboration with artist Ebonie Fifita, hosted collaborative sessions with the public to discuss their artwork.
Forrester Gallery visual arts curator Anna McLean said 53 people attended their artist talk on September 6.
White also attended a screening of Grace — A Prayer For Peace at the Riviera Cinema followed by a Q&A session.
The documentary was directed by Gaylene Preston. It traces White’s evolution as an artist and her creative response to the world around her.
Oamaru Pacific Island Trust (OPIT) chief executive Hana Fanene-Taiti said Dr Jane Taafaki and OPIT mental health community practitioner Saane Oakes-Hanipale arranged a Tauaki Tapa workshop with the artists as part the trust’s Pacific wellbeing programme.
Fifita gifted a piece of Fijian tapa cloth with a welcome message that now hangs in the OPIT learning hub.
"In addition to the sessions, the women worked collaboratively with Ebonie on a special tapa piece that was gifted to the Forrester Gallery.
The intention is to continue this creative partnership by bringing the piece back over time to add to it," Ms Oakes-Hanipale said.