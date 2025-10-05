Citizens honoured for tireless work

The 2025 Waitaki Citizens’ Award recipients at the Oamaru Opera House with Waitaki District Mayor Gary Kircher and councillors. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

The volunteer work of nine Waitaki residents was recognised this week when the Waitaki District Council presented its annual Citizens’ Awards at the Oamaru Opera House.

Gary Kircher spoke at the awards ceremony for the last time in his role as Waitaki District mayor.

Mr Kircher said it was one of his most important tasks, as mayor, to value and recognise community volunteers.

"Councillors and I are honoured to do that each year with the citizens’ awards.

"Every volunteer gives their time and skills to help our community in a broad range of ways, making Waitaki a better place to be," he said.

The Waitaki Citizens’ Awards are given in recognition of substantial services, usually of a voluntary nature or beyond normal employment, benefiting the Waitaki district and its people.

This year’s recipients were: Rosemary Bentley (Oamaru Foodbank), Edie Pont (Community Organising and Public Health — Kurow), Craig Alter (Mountainbike Trails — Palmerston), Maurice Gray (A2O in Weston), David Blair (Musical Theatre Oamaru, Oamaru Repertory Theatre), Barry Gamble (New Zealand Remembrance Army), Debbie Melton and Susie Sinclair (Cognitive Stimulation Therapy Group, Ronnie Gardiner Method) and Maria Buldain (Waitaki Multicultural).

Treasurer and former chairwoman of Waitaki Multicultural Council Maria Buldain was honoured for her contribution to community affairs.

"I feel quite grateful, happy and humbled all at the same time," she said.

The council had shifted from being a social group to one that provided education, advocacy, mental health and wellbeing support services, under the New Zealand Federation of Multicultural Councils.

As national secretary, Mrs Buldain co-founded the Ethnic Council in 2008, known as WMC.

Her history of helping people as a counsellor and mental health clinician were also reflected in her role at the group which provided education, advocacy, mental health and wellbeing support services.

"It’s quite nice to get recognition for the work we do. I’m very grateful to Waitaki Multicultural Council for nominating me," she said.

Mr Gamble received the award for his outstanding service to veterans and remembrance, in his role as New Zealand Remembrance Army (NZRA) Waitaki regional co-ordinator and RSA local support adviser.

A former soldier, Mr Gamble set up the Waitaki branch of the NZRA, a national organisation that has already restored more than 14,000 graves and headstones of military personnel across the country.

He has also worked to preserve the history of the Waitaki district with restoration projects such as the World War 1 monument and history panel in Livingstone. He also fights tirelessly for veterans’ entitlements.

He was humbled by the award, yet pleased the attention might help his causes.

"I’m part of a big team really.

"It’s a bit embarrassing being singled out but it’s good publicity for the NZRA, the North Otago Memorial Oaks and the RSA," he said.