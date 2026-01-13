Out of sight, not out of mind

With all due respect to the ongoing crises in Venezuela, Gaza and Ukraine, potentially the world’s most important hotspot right now is Iran.

However, quite what is going on in what is a reticent and reclusive country at the best of times is even more shrouded in mystery as Iran’s leaders have imposed an internet shutdown which is preventing details of ongoing strife in the country from emerging.

What we do know is that demonstrations against the government of the Islamic republic have been widespread and bloody. Various human rights groups have estimated death tolls between 200 and 500; the opaque nature of Iran means that figure could be a gross under estimation or wildly inflated.

Being in opposition to the theocratic and autocratic Iranian government is not the safest thing for a person to be, hence why such public demonstrations are rare. This appears to be the largest insurrection for years and raises the question as to whether this will be a genuine movement for change, or not.

With the huge influence that Iran has in the wider Middle East, let alone its much-debated nuclear programme, what happens there matters greatly to the world.

Unsurprisingly, the Fifa peace prize recipient has swaggered into this conflict too, President Donald Trump having warned Iran’s government not to take violent action against protesters as the US was standing "ready to help".

Reza Pahlavi, the exiled son of the last Shah of Iran. PHOTO: REUTERS

Quite what that means is anyone’s guess, but what seems more certain is that any more US "help" in this powderkeg of a region would be of questionable long-term effect.

At the time of writing an Iranian government ordered three days of national mourning for those it claims have been killed by demonstrators is poised to coincide with a rallying cry from Reza Pahlavi — the exiled son of the former shah of Iran, an unlikely but prominent lightening rod for protest — for more people to join the dissident movement and take to the streets.

Given the information blackout it is near impossible to know if the calls of Pahlavi or other opponents of the regime are being heeded — or if the Iranian government has been able to restore its grip on the country.

However, what does seem certain is that there will be blood shed, and that there will be incredible acts of bravery from ordinary Iranians craving greater freedom. Even if what is going on in Tehran, Masshad, Isfahan, Karaj and Shiraz is happening out of sight by international audiences, it is too important to be happening out of mind.

What holiday?

Just before New Zealand, allegedly, closed down for the summer holidays, there was a media-driven kerfuffle over whether or not the country should close down for a summer holiday. It will be news for many that New Zealand has been lazing in bed or on the beach these past few weeks.

Those working in retail, especially in shops with major Boxing Day sales will not have been taking a break.

Nor will people who service the cruise ship industry. In just the past weekend Dunedin hosted three vessels, two of which stayed for a second night — with commensurate busy times for retail and hospitality.

Then, of course, there were the tourist hot spots in central. Over Christmas-New Year economic activity may slow down in the cities — but that is because it has moved to the regions, where many businesses rely on a flat-out Christmas.

In his final press conference of 2025 Prime Minister Christopher Luxon had managed to get himself dragged into this artificial debate by claiming that he did not take a summer break and was usually back behind his desk in the first week of January.

Not unnaturally, those few members of the Press Gallery not on holiday at the moment have been on the lookout for Mr Luxon in the Beehive and have been disappointed — he has been in Auckland.

The snippy stories questioning the PM’s work ethic which followed have been grossly unfair.

For a start, any prime minister is never not on the job — even on holiday briefings and phone calls follow them everywhere.

Also, his claim to have been working from home on planning for the year ahead is entirely reasonable. While his rhetoric and business background has drawn derisory comments about the CEO PM, a feature of the Luxon administration has been the preparation and presentation of quarterly plans.

His Q1 2026 plan will no doubt be the centre of Mr Luxon’s first media appearance of the year, at which he will likely also announce the date of the ultimate performance review — the date of this year’s election.