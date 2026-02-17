First tick for proposed cafe despite objection

Tansy Hayden pictured last year outside the former corner shop and upstairs dwelling, built for storekeeper J. Airey in 1923, at the corner of Russell and Arthur Sts, Dunedin, which she and co-owner Paul Keesing plan to convert into a cafe. PHOTO: GREGOR RICHARDSON

A suburban cafe proposed for a historic Dunedin corner store has passed its first test after being decried by a neighbour as a magnet for anti-social behaviour.

Dunedin couple Tansy Hayden and Paul Keesing have applied for resource consent to establish a licensed cafe — called Tomboy — a small grocery offering and visitor accommodation in the now-pink historic building at the corner of Russell and Arthur Sts.

Their project attracted opposition from Arthur St resident Joanne Baldwin, who detailed 15 reasons why the application should "be declined in full".

That included the potential for adverse effects — noise, smoking, vehicle movements, odours, lighting — and an increase in smokers, vaping and anti-social behaviour.

"This proposal will directly affect the amenity of my property and therefore impact the property value," she said.

But Dunedin City Council planner Jane O’Dea said in her report any effects on the amenity of even the nearest neighbouring properties and parking availability would be "no more than minor".

It was also unlikely these effects would make the proposal incompatible with residential amenity expectations.

"The proposed cafe will provide an amenity accessible to the local community in an area that is not particularly well served for shops or cafes."

She recommended the application be granted consent in its entirety, but with conditions including no outdoor or live music, no deliveries before 7am and no external lighting facing nearby residences.

Her report will be considered at a hearing, scheduled for March 3, by a committee which will have final say on the proposal.

Addressing Ms Baldwin’s concerns about anti-social behaviour, Ms O’Dea said the cafe would be oriented towards Russell St, where it was sunniest. Most carparks were there.

The cafe would also have no openings in the wall facing Ms Baldwin’s cottage and no activity was anticipated directly in front of it "other than patrons walking to and from their vehicles".

"I also note the presence of a substantial hedge, which provides a reasonable level of privacy to the front of that property."

When it came to odours, these were "inherently subjective and vary depending on individual sensitivity, frequency and duration of exposure", Ms O’Dea said.

Odours in this case were anticipated to be intermittent, of a domestic or low-level commercial nature and limited in duration, she said.

The proposal was also reviewed by council heritage adviser Heather Bauchop, who supported the alterations to the building in general and supported the proposal overall.

"The proposed use as a cafe enhances the heritage streetscape character by restoring an active community function to the building and City Rise.

"The alterations will encourage the future use of the building and will create an attractive and welcoming facade."

In a statement, Ms Hayden and Mr Keesing said they did not want to make too many comments ahead of the hearing, but were pleased to read the heritage adviser’s comments.

