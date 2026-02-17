Future consultation to take new approach

Lessons learnt from consulting the public about Aurora Energy’s future could influence how the Dunedin City Council seeks feedback on another big issue — Enterprise Dunedin’s future.

The council is considering setting up a standalone organisation to run the economic development and destination marketing agency and it needs to prepare a proposal to that effect.

This brought back memories about Aurora for Cr Marie Laufiso at a council meeting last week and she was concerned upcoming consultation might be too narrowly focused on the business community.

Council chief executive Sandy Graham said the council was trying to learn lessons from the Aurora consultation experience.

The council wanted to ensure a comprehensive engagement plan about Enterprise Dunedin would cover "as many stakeholders as we can think of", she said.

A council proposal to sell Aurora Energy was ultimately unsuccessful last year after strong public feedback against the idea.

Consultation material, as well as the process, came in for some criticism, including for a perceived lack of balance.

Ms Graham said it was clear from feedback about the Aurora proposal the material and consultation "didn’t land well with the community".

"We have taken that feedback on board and are trying different things with future consultation."

Forming a council-controlled organisation to run Enterprise Dunedin is the council’s preferred option to be put to the public for consultation.

An alternative option, expected to be broadly similar to the status quo (the unit remaining in-house), would also be presented.

The council last week adopted terms of reference for an economic development agency transition steering group.

