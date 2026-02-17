Adjustment to managing major contracts

The Dunedin City Council plans to adjust the way major contracts are kept on track.

It could affect such things as assessment of time extensions and contract variations as well as fostering fair decision-making on Three Waters or roading contractual matters.

The council is advertising for participants in a panel of experienced independent certifiers, contract administrators and engineers for up to nine years.

"We already have a panel in place which deals with a wide range of professional services for [the council], including independent certifiers, but the existing contract is due to expire in June," a council spokesman said.

"When it does, we’re planning to split out the independent certifiers role — under a new panel and contract — while continuing with other professional services under a renewed version of the existing contract."

The change would allow the council to tap into a more specialist service for independent certifiers, particularly when major and complex projects were involved and adequate in-house capacity was not available, the spokesman said.

This could include both existing and future projects across a wide range of sectors, he said.

Independent certifiers became part of the standard contracting system in 2023 and this was aimed at strengthening fairness, transparency and trust between the parties involved.

