Last-minute nominations put three in contention for council seat

Dave McKenzie, PHOTO: SUPPLIED

Three candidates will contest the vacant seat in the Vincent ward of the Central Otago District Council in next month’s by-election.

At the last-minute Alexandra veterinarian Andrew Dowling joined business owner Nat Jamieson and former council planning and infrastructure manager Louise van der Voort in the contest for the seat.

The vacancy opened following October’s election when councillor-elect Dave McKenzie stepped down days after being elected in the Vincent ward, blaming an online campaign against him.

After an initial slow start the three candidates were nominated within days of the closing date of December 22.

Ms van der Voort worked for the council for 34 years, finishing last year and served for 20 years on the board of Taituarā — a network of local government professionals.

In the October elections she was the next highest polling candidate after Mr McKenzie.

However, electoral legislation meant there had to be a by-election and the next highest polling candidate could not move up to the vacant seat.

Mr McKenzie was the target of an online campaign alleging financial impropriety in 2018 while he was working as a contractor to the council.

After initially saying he would not resign, Mr McKenzie did so on October 14, saying online attacks had become ‘‘too higher [sic] price to pay’’.

He said he had made mistakes in 2018 and repaid the council the $1000 at the time but maintained fault lay on both sides.

At the time, Mayor Tamah Alley said a by-election was necessary, despite the cost.

Voting papers will be mailed on January 30. Voting closes March 3.