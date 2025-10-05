Spring Fling to thank supporters

The Waitaki Event Centre is taking shape. PHOTO: ANDREW ASHTON

The Waitaki Event Centre Trust is having a party.

It will host a black-tie Spring Fling on Saturday night.

Guests will have dinner at the Loan & Merc and have the opportunity to bid on sporting memorabilia in an auction.

While it doubled as a fundraiser for the trust, the real goal was to put on a fun evening for the community, trust chairman Kevin Malcolm said.

"The intent of the Spring Fling is not to so much raise a whole heap of money, it’s about recognising the people that have supported [us]."

Auction items would include an All Blacks blazer and a Nathan Smith cricket jersey as well as accommodation packages and "exciting fashionwear", Mr Malcolm said.

All items had been donated.

Almost 200 people would be attending the sold-out event, he said.

Alongside the auction and dinner, there will also be live music and a guest speaker — former All Blacks mental skills coach Gilbert Enoka.

He will speak via video as the launch of his new book Become Unstoppable in London has clashed with the Spring Fling so he can not attend in person.

Mr Malcolm was excited the event centre build was still on schedule to be completed by February.

"We’re not far away.

"We’re absolutely on track for delivering a sensational facility for the Waitaki.

"It’s really getting to the excitement stage."