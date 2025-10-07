Mid-Autumn Festival coming

REPORT & PHOTO: JULES CHIN

Sisters Raylene, 13 (left), and Eveline Chua, 11, hold traditional mooncakes for the Oamaru Chinese Association celebrations for the Mid-Autumn Festival on Saturday night at the Fenwick School Hall.

The festival is a celebration of the harvest in Chinese culture — also known as the Mooncake Festival or the Moon Festival.

Association president Janice Burnett said the potluck dinner was open to the public.

"It’s a great night for everyone with great company and great food," Mrs Burnett said.

Guests would be treated to a dinner of diverse cultural food and Chinese staples such as roast duck, pork and chicken — and mooncakes, traditionally made from red or white lotus paste or red bean paste.

Mrs Burnett said there would also be calligraphy, t’ai chi and qigong demonstrations "where everyone can have a go", games and a "kids' corner" set up with toys from Waitaki Multicultural and Plunket at the event. Association committee member Angie Chua said the dinner was an opportunity to meet new people as well as catch up with existing community members.