Warning after pedestrian hit leaving a bus

Police are urging drivers to take care and obey speed limits while passing buses, after a pedestrian was left with a broken leg when he was hit by a car in Dunedin.

Constable Nick Turner, of Dunedin, said police were called to reports of a man being hit by a car in Somerville St about 8pm yesterday.

Officers discovered a 32-year-old man, who was running across the road after disembarking from his bus, had been hit by a 17-year-old driver, Const Turner said.

The pedestrian was left with a broken leg after hitting the windshield of the car.

The incident served as a reminder to take care while passing buses and that there was a 20km speed limit while passing school buses that were dropping passengers off, Const Turner said.