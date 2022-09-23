Warning after pedestrian hit leaving a bus

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
Police are urging drivers to take care and obey speed limits while passing buses, after a pedestrian was left with a broken leg when he was hit by a car in Dunedin.
Constable Nick Turner, of Dunedin, said police were called to reports of a man being hit by a car in Somerville St about 8pm yesterday.
Officers discovered a 32-year-old man, who was running across the road after disembarking from his bus, had been hit by a 17-year-old driver, Const Turner said.
The pedestrian was left with a broken leg after hitting the windshield of the car.
The incident served as a reminder to take care while passing buses and that there was a 20km speed limit while passing school buses that were dropping passengers off, Const Turner said.