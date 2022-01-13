'We've all been cheated': Rod Stewart cancels NZ tour

Rod Stewart entertains fans at Forsyth Barr Stadium in Dunedin in April 2015. Photo: Craig Baxter

Sir Rod Stewart has canned his upcoming New Zealand tour owing to ongoing travel restrictions amid the influx of Covid-19 cases due to the Omicron variant.

The veteran rocker was scheduled to play three shows as part of his 'The Hits!' tour - two in Hawke's Bay and one in Dunedin this April. The dates will not go ahead due to the ongoing border restrictions for international visitors until after April 30.

Stewart said in a statement: "My dear friends, once again I feel we've all been cheated by this evil disease, so it is with great regret that I announce my shows for 2022 have had to be cancelled.

"My thoughts are with all your families at this difficult time as we come out of the joyous and hopefully safe holiday season and I look forward to returning to New Zealand as soon as the health situation permits.

"I'm absolutely gutted with disappointment and when I do eventually get there we'll have the party to end all parties. Guaranteed!"

The cancellation is another blow for the country's live music and events industry after ongoing uncertainty has forced cancellations of summer music festivals including Northern Bass and the annual Summer Concert Tour.

What ticketholders need to know

Promoters say ticketholders for the Dunedin performance should contact their original authorised point of purchase for a full refund, within 30 days from notification.

Customers who received their tickets in another way, including through Ticket Forward are advised to contact the original ticket buyer for a refund.

For those who bought tickets to the rocker's Mission Estate Winery concerts in Hawkes Bay, automated refunds will be issued to the purchasing credit card. If this is not successful, ticketholders will be contacted to arrange a refund via bank transfer.

Cancelled tour dates

DUNEDIN FORSYTH BARR STADIUM - Wednesday, April 6

HAWKE'S BAY MISSION ESTATE WINERY - Saturday, April 9

HAWKE'S BAY MISSION ESTATE WINERY - Sunday, April 10