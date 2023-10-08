Whimsical candidate debate back

Retired journalist Philip Somerville is ready to welcome all to a vigorous election debate on Sunday. PHOTO: SIMON HENDERSON

Political aspirants angling for voters’ approval are lining up to appear at Dunedin's Opoho Church on Sunday.

The candidate forum hosted by former journalist Philip Somerville has become a democratic institution since he first started organising them in the mid-1990s.

Representatives from major political parties are given a chance to lay bare their credentials to a packed crowd of voters.

All candidates are subjected to a gentle ribbing from Mr Somerville as a warm-up before getting started on a blistering serious of questions.

Anyone going over time will be drowned out by the sound of a stag caller, and straying off topic will be given short shrift by Mr Somerville.

Decked out in a whimsical "Cat in the Hat" red and white-striped top hat, tuxedo, and eye-catching yellow bow tie, Mr Somerville aims to deliver an evening that strikes a delicate balance between comedy and civic matters.

The night has become a popular event as locals pack the church for a night that is sure to include some enlightening information as well as a few laughs.

With a passion for politics, Mr Somerville has seen many candidates strive to lay their case for votes over the years.

The current atmosphere of social media polarisation and exaggerated election promises may feel like something new.

But Mr Somerville says there has always been a certain amount of hyperbole and division, although he feels violent threats against political candidates is a step up on what has happened before.

The cost of living is a major matter for voters and is shaping up to a be a key election challenge for candidates to address.

Regardless of ideology, Mr Somerville’s overarching aim remains unswayed: to ensure all voices, regardless of political hue, are given a fair and balanced platform to be heard.

The aim is to create the best possible environment for candidates to express their views and the views of their parties, he said.

Dunedin electorate candidate forum

Opoho Church, Signal Hill Rd, Sunday October 8, 7pm to 9.10pm.

Cash or non-perishable food koha, contributions go to the Presbyterian Support Foodbank.

