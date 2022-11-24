White Ribbon Riders wrap up campaign

After two years of Covid-19 cancellations, the White Ribbon Riders are wrapping up their motorcycle campaign as a small part of the long fight against domestic violence.

A dozen motorcyclists, made up of riders from the White Ribbon campaign and the motorcycle group Tribal Nations stopped at the Octagon yesterday morning to share personal stories of family harm and healing journeys, while the rest of their party ventured to Otago Corrections Facility in Milton.

This morning the riders will depart for Palmerston and Oamaru before finishing their ride in Christchurch at the end of the week.

Celebrating its 10th anniversary, the ride covers over 2,700km across the South Island alone, this year both starting and finishing in Christchurch.

White Ribbon Rider Eru Whare greets Dunedin’s motorcycle riding Mayor Jules Radich in the Octagon yesterday morning. PHOTO: GERARD O’BRIEN

White Ribbon Rider Eru Whare, who has been involved since the first ride, said the South Island tour was not as big or well received as its northern counterpart and needed more community support.

He wanted to see more people turn up to the events and get involved.

The tour visited community centres, motorcycle shows, mines, high schools and intermediate schools where Mr Whare said the focus was on young men.

Other long-term campaigner Blair McKenzie said they want to "flip the script" on how masculinity is passed on within families in particular.

He shared his own powerful story about not letting his "tough past" define his future.

Dunedin Mayor Jules Radich, a keen motorcyclist himself, re-registered and obtained a warrant for his bike especially to join the riders yesterday.

Mr Radich encouraged Dunedin men to be "part of the solution to ending domestic violence".

He also encouraged the city to support White Ribbon Day tomorrow by heading down to the Octagon for ‘‘kai and korero’’ organised by Dunedin Collaboration Against Family Violence and Stopping Violence Dunedin.

melissa.ready@alliedpress.co.nz