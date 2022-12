A tree on the top field of Wakari School lost a few branches in the wind, damaging a fence tonight. Photo: supplied

Windy weather has caused a tree and branches to fall on Dunedin roads tonight.

Branches were ripped from a large tree and landed in Shetland St, while another damaged a fence at Wakari School about 8pm.

The foliage left more than half the road blocked.

A police spokeswoman said a tree blocked Three Mile Hill Rd about the same time.