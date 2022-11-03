Work on beach steps back on track after false starts

A set of steps is eased into position next to the St Clair Hot Salt Water Pool in Dunedin yesterday. The steps will improve access to the beach, including for surfers. Photo: Gregor Richardson

After a couple of false starts, a project to improve access to St Clair Beach in Dunedin seemed to be making headway yesterday.

Steps are being installed next to the St Clair Hot Salt Water Pool.

A crane was operating yesterday evening.

A Dunedin City Council spokesman said further work, including rearranging rocks around the stairs and additional concrete pouring, was due to be completed in the coming days.

"The entire project is due to be completed about the middle of this month, depending on suitable weather," he said.

In August, the wrong type of concrete was delivered to the site and it was washed away by the tide before it could set.

The Otago Regional Council investigated, but decided not to take formal enforcement action.

Regional council compliance manager Tami Sargeant said effects on the environment were minor.

"This incident provides a good reminder of the importance of planning when working in waterways and the marine environment," Mrs Sargeant said.

A crane was sent to the site on October 18, but that effort to install the lower stairs was abandoned because of weather conditions.

The steps are expected to be well used by experienced surfers.