World Vision hosts youth meet

Maheno School pupils (from left) Zara McCarthy (10), Aliyah Robertson (11), Philip Walton (10) and Paddy Stanger (11) enjoy themselves at the World Vision Youth Conference series at the Glenroy Auditorium in Dunedin yesterday. PHOTO: LINDA ROBERTSON

Otago youth added their drop to the pot of change at the World Vision Youth Conference in Dunedin yesterday.

World Vision New Zealand hosted a youth conference for pupils across the Otago region at the Glenroy Auditorium yesterday.

The event was the first stop on a tour across the country aimed at inspiring the next generation of leaders to change the world for the better.

World Vision NZ youth development manager Rajaram Rao said the theme of the conference was the "tipping point of change".

"If we all add our one drop and take small, significant actions, we can create a tipping point of change.

"That was the kaupapa of today, to show young people they can add their one drop to change the world," he said.

Maheno School principal Stella Macrae said the event was "amazing" and her pupils got a lot of value out of it.

A range of speakers discussed World Vision’s current projects, including the modern slavery Act which aims to cut economic ties with companies who use slave labour.

Mr Rao said one of the ways pupils and the public could influence global change was the 40-hour fundraiser challenge, which takes place from June 16-18.

"The challenge is all about young people creating a campaign that reflects their community and passions. They might go 40 hours without technology or 40 hours without furniture in order to fundraise for important issues," he said.

The Dunedin conference resulted in 25 letters written by pupils to the Government about implementing modern slavery legislation in New Zealand.

Mr Rao said World Vision NZ had a goal of 300 letters for the tour.

