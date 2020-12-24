Thursday, 24 December 2020

Getting into the spirit

    By John Lewis
    1. News

    PHOTO: GERARD O’BRIEN
    PHOTO: GERARD O’BRIEN
    Timo Morrison (9) lights a candle during the All Saints’ Anglican Church Children’s Christmas Crib service, in Dunedin, this afternoon.
    Timo was one of about 20 children who gathered around Reverend John Graveston during the service, to hear the story of the birth of Jesus.
    They then placed statues of Mary, Joseph, the Wise Men, and animals on the church’s nativity scene.
    A Carols by Candlelight service will be held at 10.30pm tonight and then a Midnight Mass will be held with Reverend Canon Michael Wallace at 11pm.

     

    Comment now

    Add a Comment

    ev-and-hybrid-banner-updated_0.jpg

     

    Advertisement

    postanote_header_620_x_80.png

    postanote_620_x_25.jpg

    Our journalists are your neighbours

    We are the South's eyes and ears in crucial council meetings, at court hearings, on the sidelines of sporting events and on the frontline of breaking news.

    As our region faces uncharted waters in the wake of a global pandemic, Otago Daily Times continues to bring you local stories that matter.

    We employ local journalists and photographers to tell your stories, as other outlets cut local coverage in favour of stories told out of Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch.

    You can help us continue to bring you local news you can trust by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter