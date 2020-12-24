Getting into the spirit

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
Timo Morrison (9) lights a candle during the All Saints’ Anglican Church Children’s Christmas Crib service, in Dunedin, this afternoon.
Timo was one of about 20 children who gathered around Reverend John Graveston during the service, to hear the story of the birth of Jesus.
They then placed statues of Mary, Joseph, the Wise Men, and animals on the church’s nativity scene.
A Carols by Candlelight service will be held at 10.30pm tonight and then a Midnight Mass will be held with Reverend Canon Michael Wallace at 11pm.