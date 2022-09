"The Great Debate - Invercargill 2022. MC and broadcaster Scotty Stevenson puts the Invercargill Mayoral candidates through their paces, as they debate the issues facing New Zealand's southernmost city.

Features Ria Bond, Toni Biddle, Steve Chernishov, Nobby Clark, Darren Ludlow, Marcus Lush, Tom Morton, Noel Peterson, and Jacqueline Walter. Footage courtesy of the Southland Business Chamber."