'Highest vote' campaign in Queenstown Lakes

Voting papers for local body elections are being sent to all enrolled voters in the Queenstown Lakes district from today.

The council is running a ‘Highest Vote’ campaign aimed at lifting voter turnout above previous years.

Residents can drop their vote in one of 17 special bins across the district, including at high-altitude locations such as Cardrona Alpine Resort and Treble Cone.

On Friday, for one day only, one of the bright orange bins will be at the Crown Range Lookout, making it the highest and arguably the most scenic voting box in the country.

Special votes can be made at the council's offices in Queenstown and Wānaka.