Local body elections 2025

ELECTION FORUMS IN THE NEXT WEEK

Thursday, September 4 — North East Valley Normal School

Tuesday, September 9 — St Peter’s Church hall, cnr Hillside Rd and Baker St, South Dunedin

Wednesday, September 10 — St Kilda Bowling Club, 33 Royal Cres

• Opoho Church DCC Candidate Forums — Sunday, September 7, and Monday, September 8, 7pm-9pm, at 50 Signal Hill Rd.

Note: There are also various in-person candidate events being held around the city. You can find a list of these at Candidate events — Dunedin City Council.

• The Star will publish election forums week-to-week.

• Voters can also access local body election interviews with candidates for Dunedin City Council, the Dunedin mayoralty, and Otago Regional Council, via the OI Podcast on Otago Access Radio (OAR FM) website oar.org.nz

• Voting opens on September 9 and closes at noon on Saturday, October 11. Voting papers, with booklets featuring candidate photos and statements, will arrive in Dunedin mailboxes between September 9 and 22 for all voters who enrolled before August 1.