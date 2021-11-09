125 new community cases; no risk from cases on ship at Bluff

A Covid-19 testing station in Auckland. Photo: NZ Herald

There are 125 new Covid-19 cases in the community today, the Ministry of Health says.

There are 117 in Auckland, six in Northland and two in Waikato. There are 79 people with Covid in hospital, all in Auckland.

Two previously reported community cases in Auckland have been re-allocated to Northland DHB.

Two of yesterday’s border-related cases on board a vessel which recently arrived in Bluff have been classified as historical. There is therefore no risk to other crew or port workers.

Of the six new Northland cases, five were announced yesterday afternoon and have now officially been added to the tally. The additional case is a contact of a previous case. All cases are isolating at home.

The 6-week-old baby reported yesterday as being hospitalised has now been discharged.

A person with Covid-19 was hospitalised at Whangârei Hospital for observation overnight.

This is a previously reported Covid-19 case that has been isolating at home. They have since been discharged home and will continue to self-isolate.

Testing has been carried out for residents and staff of the Rosaria Rest Home in the Auckland suburb of Avondale after one resident tested positive for Covid-19.

All results received for other residents and staff are currently negative, with four further tests results expected later today.

Just over half (40) of Covid patients in hospital are unvaccinated or not eligible, 25 people are partially vaccinated and 10 cases are fully vaccinated. The remaining four cases are unknown.

Meanwhile, staff and children at a Te Atatu childcare centre are isolating after a teacher and her child tested positive for Covid.

Best Start Te Atatu was notified about the staff member's positive test result yesterday morning and started notifying parents immediately.

Deputy chief executive Fiona Hughes said as a result one of the buildings at the centre was closed and six staff and seven children were isolating.

The other building is not closed as the staff there have not been identified as close contacts.

The staff member's husband had Covid so she had been isolating at home since Friday and prior to testing positive.

Hughes said the centre had followed public health advice and the facility was being deep cleaned.

Today's numbers come just hours before restrictions are eased across Auckland and quarantine-free flights touch down from Pacific nations.

From 11.59pm today Auckland retailers will be allowed to open their doors for the first time in more than three months and outdoor gatherings can extend to up to 25 people from multiple bubbles.

Northland will also change alert levels this week - moving from alert level 3 to alert level 2 at 11.59pm on Thursday. Despite an additional Northland case emerging yesterday, Cabinet had been assured by the Ministry of Health that it could be managed by contact tracers.

Waikato remains in alert level 3.2 for a second week with its settings being reviewed next Monday. It recorded seven new cases in the region yesterday.

The easing of restrictions in Auckland and Northland come as the first one-way quarantine-free flight from the Pacific nations lands in Auckland within hours.

The first flight arrives from Tonga at 7.45pm, followed by one from Samoa on November 13 and another from Vanuatu on November 20.

Despite Auckland and Waikato both being in level 3.2 from tomorrow, the border separating the two regions will remain in place to manage the spread, Health Minister Andrew Little told Newstalk ZB this morning.

The Government is also set to make an announcement tomorrow on when school's will re-open. Little said it would be a managed roll-out over the next few weeks. Junior high school students are set to be the next ones to return so they can prepare for exams.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has said she will give a firm date on when Aucklanders will be able to leave the city next week.

Ardern has confirmed they will be able to leave the City of Sails for Christmas following backlash last week where people were concerned they would be trapped or have to enter a lottery of sorts to get an allocated time slot for when they could cross the border.