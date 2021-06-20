Sunday, 20 June 2021

2 dead, 3 seriously hurt after motorway crash

    The crash happened on the Southern Motorway near East Tamaki. Photo: NZ Herald
    Two people have been killed and three seriously injured after a crash on Auckland's Southern Motorway.

    The Serious Crash Unit is investigating and the northbound lanes of the motorway are closed near Highbrook Dr.

    Emergency services were called to the crash at 3.34am today.

    Police said they were called to the scene between the Highbrook Dr off-ramp and Highbrook Dr on-ramp.

    "Sadly, two people died at the scene," police said. "Three others were transported to hospital with serious injuries."

    The motorway is expected to be closed for some time while emergency services work to clear the scene.

    "The Serious Crash Unit is in attendance and investigations are ongoing into the cause of the crash."

    Meanwhile, police are also investigating another serious crash in Auckland involving three vehicles which shut down Mt Albert Rd for a period of time this morning.

     

     

     

